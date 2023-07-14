Chickasha’s Christmas in July will conclude with a block party bash.
The community is invited to gather between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 29 in the 200 block of Chickasha Ave.
The celebration will meld summer fun and the Christmas spirit in downtown Chickasha. Water slides, a bouncy house, snow cones and Santa will all be on site.
During the month of July, Chickasha residents and visitors may see Christmas character cutouts around town. Christmas movies are also shown at the Washita Theatre on Chickasha Ave.
During Christmas in July, the City of Chickasha lights the big Christmas tree in Shannon Springs Park.
Chickasha residents also still have time to participate in the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in July shopping contest. Visit the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce website for more details at http://www.chickashachamber.com/downtown-chickasha.
