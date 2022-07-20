All month long, the Christmas tree in Shannon Springs Park has been lit at night to celebrate Christmas in July.
As the month draws to a close, Chickasha will celebrate with a holiday-themed summer bash.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Cooldown Concert and Block Party on July 30. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. in the 100 to 200 block of Chickasha Ave.
The chamber announced Cycle Santa will be the guest of honor during the Santa Snow Cone Social. Jungle Ice will provide free snow cones to guests between 6 and 7 p.m.
There will be multiple free, family-friendly activities such as face painting, inflatable water slides and children’s activities courtesy of the Chickasha Art Council. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site.
At 7:30 p.m., Cade Roth and the Black Sheep, followed by King George, will take the stage.
