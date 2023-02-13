Chocolate lovers were crowded like a box of chocolates in Epworth’s Life Center on Monday.
The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library’s Chocolate Celebration returned to an in-person event in 2023. For the last two years, the Chocolate Celebration was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Just as in years past, residents bought tickets to choose six chocolates for $6. Many residents carried stacks of boxes to select multiple chocolate treats. The event regularly takes place the day before Valentine’s Day.
Local businesses and civic groups set up tables that were closely lined with fudgey treats. The Chickasha Community Theatre, Grady County OHCE, Iron Tree Coffee, Altrusa and many others participated.
Proceeds from the Chocolate Celebration will fund renovations to the reception/circulation desk at the front entrance of the Chickasha Public Library.
