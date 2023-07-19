The Chisholm Trail Museum will hold two of its popular barn quilt workshops on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Barn quilts are square-shaped boards painted to resemble a quilt block and then put on buildings. They’ve evolved into a rural development initiative to boost tourism in communities. Participants will make a barn quilt to take home. Oklahoma State University Extension educator Lindy Hoel will lead both workshops.
Registration is required. Classes are limited to 24 people. The cost is $50, and it includes lunch. The workshops are for adults or teens attending with an adult. Call the museum at 405-375-5176 to register. The Chisholm Trail Museum is located at 605 Zellers Ave. in Kingfisher.
Chisholm Trail Museum and Horizon Hill is an affiliate of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
