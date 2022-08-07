Huge flames curled towards the sky as a fire engulfed the Chickasha Manufacturing building on Sunday afternoon.
It could take several days to extinguish the fire, Chickasha Fire Chief, Tony Samaniego, said.
The Grady County Fire Department as well as 27 trucks from other county stations responded to the scene at the corner of US-81 and OK-19. Crews also responded to a grassfire near the building.
The 120,000 square foot facility was being used to store hand sanitizer. No one was inside the burning building, according to a report from the City of Chickasha.
Samaniego said crews will monitor the fire around the clock and there is no risk to public health from the fire.
The service road on the east side of US-81 was closed at the intersection of Cottonwood Rd. for an hour and a half during the first few hours of the fire.
Bottled water for the firefighters may be donated at Fire Station 1 in Chickasha, at 1700 Harley Day Dr.
