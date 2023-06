Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 329 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 31 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN CLEVELAND GRADY LINCOLN MCCLAIN OKLAHOMA POTTAWATOMIE IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC SEMINOLE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA ATOKA BRYAN COAL HUGHES JOHNSTON MARSHALL IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE COTTON GREER HARMON JACKSON KIOWA TILLMAN IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA BECKHAM WASHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ALTUS, ANADARKO, ARDMORE, ATOKA, BLANCHARD, BURNS FLAT, CHANDLER, CHICKASHA, COALGATE, CONCHO, CORDELL, DAVENPORT, DAVIS, DUNCAN, DURANT, EL RENO, ELK CITY, FREDERICK, GRANITE, HINTON, HOBART, HOLDENVILLE, HOLLIS, KINGSTON, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MADILL, MANGUM, MARIETTA, MEEKER, MOORE, MUSTANG, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, OKLAHOMA CITY, PAULS VALLEY, PRAGUE, PURCELL, RINGLING, RYAN, SAYRE, SEMINOLE, SENTINEL, SHAWNEE, SNYDER, STROUD, SULPHUR, TEMPLE, THACKERVILLE, TISHOMINGO, TUTTLE, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WELLSTON, WETUMKA, WEWOKA, WYNNEWOOD, AND YUKON.