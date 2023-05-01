After playing a full set Friday night in Turkey, Texas, with Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts, guitarist Joe Settlemires lends his talents to band leader and bass player Jake Hooker and his Outsiders. Playing fiddles are Jess Meador and Eugen Kim. The setting was the Bob Wills Center, the old high school building, where the gym and theater have been converted into space for dances. Settlemires, who now lives in Chickasha, once played with Bob Wills. The occasion was the Friday night dance before Bob Wills Day, always the last weekend in April. This year was the 51st. Wills spent most of his youth on a farm near Turkey and as an adult spent some time as a barber in Turkey. Settlemires spent his early childhood in Northfield, also near Turkey.
Chickasha's Joe Settlemires plays at 51st Bob Wills Day in Turkey, Texas
- Submitted by Hanaba Munn Welch
