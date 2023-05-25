Everyone will be looking up at the Chickasha Municipal Airport next Saturday.
The City of Chickasha and Chickasha Wings will present the 2023 Wings & Wheels Air Show and Car Show beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Thrilling airshows, classic cars and free airplane rides for kids are some highlights of the day. Local food vendors will be on site for attendees to fuel up throughout the event.
The City of Chickasha has outlined a full schedule at https://www.chickasha.org/518/2023-Wings-Wheels.
Between 8 a.m. and noon, children ages 8 to 17 can go on a free Young Eagles airplane ride. Registration begins at 8 a.m. by North Hangar 1 for a few limited spots.
Car Show registration is free and takes place between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. See the link above for award categories.
Airshow performances will begin at noon and take place until 2 p.m.
According to the City of Chickasha, this year’s air show is produced by David Shultz Airshows. Featured acts include Kyle Franklin of Franklin’s Flying Circus, Jeremy Holt, Leland Kracher, the Lone Star Jet Team, the Falcon Flight Formation Team and Mike “Spanky” Gallaway.
The Chickasha Municipal Airport is located at 2344 Beechcraft Road.
