The Chickasha community is invited to step up for the fight against Alzheimer’s this Sunday.
Currently there are 22 participants. More are encouraged to join.
Lindsey Lafferty is on the Edward Jones’ Fightin’ Chicks A Walkin’ team. She is walking in honor of her grandma, Deb Lafferty, who passed away due to Alzheimer’s on Aug. 19 this year.
The Chickasha Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Sept. 25 in Centennial Park, located at 7th St. and Oregon Ave.
A party will take place at 12:30 p.m., followed by a ceremony and the half-mile walk at 1 p.m.
Register for the walk and/or consider donating to the cause here.
Proceeds from the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s go towards providing 24/7 care and support and critical Alzheimer’s research.
