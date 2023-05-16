Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event in Chickasha from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 27.
This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.
"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Lauren Manhalter, manager of the Chickasha Tractor Supply store. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long."
This event is open to the public and will take place at 330 E. Grand Avenue. For more information, please contact the Chickasha Tractor Supply at 405-224-0839.
The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.
