Chickasha student wins regional Braille Challenge® medal at Oklahoma School for Blind

Chris Sumner from Chickashaearned a bronze medal in the freshman transition category at the regional Braille Challenge® competition held in March at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.
Sumner is a freshman student at OSB.
Thirty-one Oklahoma students competed for medals and prizes in the annual academic competition sponsored byBraille Institute of America in the United States and Canada.
OSB Media Specialist Susan Jackman produced an OK Braille Challenge 2023 video with competition highlights.
Braille is the key to literacy for many people who are blind,” Faye Miller, Oklahoma School for the Blind’s orientation and mobility specialist. “Braille Challenge® is a fun way to measure and improve students’ skills.”
Miller has coordinated the annual academic competition hosted by OSB for 21 years.
Contestants in the apprentice, freshman, and transition categories were tested on spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading.
Sophomore, junior varsity and varsity contestants were scored on charts and graphs, reading comprehension and proofreading. They also listened and transcribed passages into braille.
OSB graduates, retired OSB teachers, teachers of visually impaired students and other braille experts proctored and scored tests. Long-time supporters Sherry Holder and Jeanne Meyer have volunteered at OSB’s Braille Challenge for 21 years.
The Braille Institute will invite the top 50 finalists from the U.S. and Canada to compete in the National Braille Challenge® in Los Angeles in June. Oklahoma competitors have advanced to the national finals 27 times since 2003.
The basic braille unit is an arrangement of six raised dots, two across and three down that resembles the number six domino. Each dot or combination of dots represents letters of the print alphabet. Braille dots are designed to be read with the fingertips, but can be written by hand, on computers or portable electronic note takers.
“Using braille effectively leads to independence and employment success for students who cannot use standard print,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said. “We are proud to host the annual Braille Challenge®. This challenging competition gives our OSB students and those attending other schools the chance to demonstrate and improve their braille competency skills.”
Competitors received Braille Challenge® t-shirts donated by Frank Dirksen and goodie bags with other items purchased with donations. Winners selected prize items at the awards celebration.
Braille Challenge® contestants will also get brailled certificates and general performance feedback to help improve their skills.
Additional Braille Challenge sponsors include Oklahoma School for the Blind, Braille Institute, Bud Holder Memorial Donations, Jeri’s House, Inc., Lawton Council of the Blind, Liberty Braille, Nano Pac, NewView Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of Blind and Visually Impaired, Oklahoma Council of the Blind, Ruth Kelly Studios, Sapulpa Lions Club, Transcribing Mariners and Tulsa Downtown Lions Club.
More than 80 percent of employed individuals who are blind are braille users. This compares to a 24 percent, full-time employment rate for all working-age Americans with visual disabilities, according to Cornell University's Employment and Disability Institute.
OSB is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
For more information, phone 877-229-7136 toll free or visit http://osb.k12.ok.us/
