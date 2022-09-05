Just in time for PSL season, Starbucks Coffee has opened in Chickasha on 2304 S. 4th St.
The parking lot quickly filled and the drive-thru line began to grow on Labor Day morning.
In November 2021, Chickasha City Council approved a sign variance for the Starbucks, which is located adjacent to the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. An 85-foot-tall sign was approved to improve visibility and safely draw in traffic from the turnpike.
The Starbucks sits between Aldi and Burger King, which are also new additions to Chickasha over the last few years.
