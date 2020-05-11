On Friday, the Chickasha Sports Complex will reopen for tournaments and activities with increased safety measures.
All individuals entering the Sports Complex must wear a facial covering or mask at all times, including during play.
To assist with physical distancing, certain bleacher rows will be blocked off. Visitors are asked not to change blocked rows and to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet while watching games or in line for the concession stand. There will also be signs up around the complex to help remind visitors to practice physical distancing.
Playgrounds will be closed, and parents must keep children with them at all times.
Guests will only be able to enter using the front gate, located on the east side of the complex.
Bleachers, dugouts and bathrooms will be fogged twice per day with hydrochloric acid. Frequent hand washing, with soap and water or with hand sanitizer, is strongly recommended.
Sunflower seeds and other foods or items that are spit from a person’s mouth will not be allowed in the complex. Similarly, sharing of food and drinks is discouraged.
Players and guests who do not feel well should not visit the Sports Complex.
As a reminder, please continue frequently washing your hands, not touching your face, practicing physical distancing, disinfecting frequently used surfaces, and wearing a mask or facial covering when in public. We recognize many of these safety measures are an inconvenience, but by following these recommendations, we can help protect one another from COVID-19.
Please note that these plans are subject to change based on future guidance from state officials. For the most recent updates from the City of Chickasha, as well as links to state, national and local COVID-19 resources, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19.
