The Chickasha Soup Kitchen will host a Donor/Volunteer come and go Appreciation Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday November 12. Gina Crosley, moderator for the Board of Directors, states, “Those who volunteer to cook and serve are true treasures of the community. We appreciate them so much for their gifts of time and talent in preparing and serving meals for the guests at our open table. We are also very appreciative of those who donate food and money which allows us to keep the doors open.”
The Chickasha Soup Kitchen is a 100% volunteer organization. Volunteers come from both Religious Groups and from Clubs and Businesses. Each is united by the Kitchen's mission statement: "As followers of Christ we answer the call to meet the needs of the Hungry in the Chickasha area. We do so by being inspired by the words of Matthew 25:40 "And the King will answer them, "Truly I tell You, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of My family, you do it to me."
The volunteers take joy in preparing hot, nutritious, well balanced meals for any and all who show up at 520 W Pennsylvania Ave, Mon-Friday 11:30-1pm. The Chickasha Soup Kitchen is an Open Table and serves around 155 meals each weekday. All are welcome.
