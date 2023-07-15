In the next two weeks, Chickasha voters will have the opportunity to learn more about the sales tax election and vote early.
The Grady County Election Board announced the early voting dates on Friday. Early voting take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4 at the Grady County Election Board Office located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
Early voting is not available at polling locations, Katrina Hughs, Grady County Election Board Secretary, said in a news release.
Election Day for the Chickasha sales tax is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. Voters will be able to vote at their polling locations on election day.
Residents will also have several opportunities to attend town hall meetings both in-person and virtual. The City of Chickasha has announced the following dates:
Monday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall
Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall
Saturday, July 29 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Library
Tuesday, August 1 from noon to 1 p.m. online using Zoom.
The Zoom meeting will be held at chickasha.org/townhall. Residents may also use Meeting ID 865 7194 1317, passcode: 73018 or dial in at 1-720-707-2699.
As previously reported, if the election passes, the 1.25% sales tax will go towards funding a new $74 million water treatment plant and capital projects such as police, fire, roads, water and sewer line repairs, according to the City of Chickasha.
If the measure does not pass, the City of Chickasha will fund the water treatment plant through water rate increases. The city is currently at risk of not being able to provide clean drinking water.
The City of Chickasha has more information on their website about the sales tax. Visit the city’s site here: https://www.chickasha.org/586/4546/Chickasha-Votes---Funding-a-New-Water-Tr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.