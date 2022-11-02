Rural Oklahoma Pride will present Chickasha’s First Drag Show on Nov. 12.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at Canadian River Brewing Co. (121 W. Chickasha Ave.)
The show is open to everyone 18 and up. Admission is $5 and patrons are encouraged to bring cash to tip their favorite queens.
The hosts of the evening are Harmony Styles DeLovely and Fancyfeast Monroe. Other performers include Hex Reigh, Sailor Creampie, Diamond Atrius, Selena and Gizele Monae.
Randy Corrales (Harmony Styles DeLovely), said the audience can expect big time entertainment.
“Go in with an open mind and be ready to be entertained,” Corrales said.
The queens will perform to music spanning across decades and genres, including ‘90s and early 2000s, ’70s and ’80s tunes, hip-hop and Latin music.
Harmony Styles DeLovely will also perform the theme song of a beloved 1990s sitcom. While keeping the name of the show a surprise, Corrales hints the show had a recent reboot.
Corrales, from Lawton, has been a drag performer for about 18 years. One of his first performances was at a charity called “Hunger is a Drag” at Cameron University, where he studied theatre. Harmony Styles DeLovely has performed at the Lawton VFW, Drillers in Duncan as well as venues in Norman and Oklahoma City. Corrales said the support from even small, seemingly conservative venues has been amazing.
The stage name evolved over time. Corrales and a friend discovered a “Harmony” name bracelet while they assembled an outfit. “Styles” is a tribute to Corrales’ drag mother, Ginger Styles. “DeLovely” is a nod to Cole Porter’s song “It’s De-Lovely” and Corrales’ background in musical theatre.
Rural Oklahoma Pride, LLC was founded by Jacob and Bryan, who have organized three drag shows in Duncan under Stephens County Pride. They invite anyone interested in volunteering for future drag and Pride events to join Rural Oklahoma Pride.
“This isn’t just for me or my partner, this is for people like us, who felt ostracized. We don’t want to leave anyone behind. We want them to feel loved," Jacob said.
Jacob said the feedback about the drag performances has been positive and negative, though he is hearing more excitement as the show date draws near.
“[We want] to show everybody that we can enjoy events like this without having hate,” he said.
Those who want to connect with Rural Oklahoma Pride may contact them through Facebook or TikTok or visit the Rural Oklahoma Pride website. Check out their podcast here.
