The magic of drag will be coming to Chickasha this fall.
Stephens County Pride and Grady County Pride have partnered to present Chickasha’s First Drag Show at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at The Speak Lounge and Bar, located at 114 W. Chickasha Ave.
The event is open to everyone 21 years old and up. Admission is free.
More details will be published closer to the date of the show.
Jacob and Bryan, founders of Stephens County Pride, organized Chickasha’s first Pride Walk in June 2021. They also helped establish the formation of Grady County Pride.
Jacob said guests can expect the unexpected at Chickasha’s First Drag Show. The performers will introduce the diversity of drag culture, which local residents may not have experienced in person. There will be lip synching, costumes and a lot fun.
In June, Stephens County Pride organized the first drag show in Duncan. The show featured several drag queens who took the stage at Drillers Night Club, located at 1015 N. US-81. About 250 people attended the event, which took place after the Stephens County Pride Walk.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, Jacob said.
“So many people were ecstatic, they were thrilled, and ready for a change in society,” he said. “The Pride walk busted a door down. The drag show is a testament that nothing is impossible.”
Jacob said most of the drag queens have performed around Oklahoma, mostly in Oklahoma City rather than rural areas.
“I’m very proud of not only these queens, but also that me and Bryan can come together and tell our dreams and make them become a reality,” Jacob said.
A big part of this dream is to give a voice to the rural Oklahoman LGBTQ+ community.
Jacob and Bryan have traveled around rural towns in southwest Oklahoma, organizing Pride walks and helping to organize seven county pride groups in the region.
When people ask Jacob why Stephens County Pride has only visited rural communities, his response is “Why not?”
Their mission to give rural LGBTQ+ Oklahomans a voice has been noticed outside of the state as well.
Jacob said he was invited to give a speech in Grove, Oklahoma. The speech was put on YouTube. “Yas Queen,” a LGBTQ+ newspaper in Louisiana, picked up the story, Jacob said.
For those who can’t wait until November, Stephens County Drag has organized several upcoming events in Duncan:
- Duncan’s Second Drag Show: 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Drillers, $5 entry fee, must be 21
- Coffee Night with the Queens: Sept. 21, Jitters Coffee Shop in Duncan, all ages welcome
- DragOWeen: 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Drillers, $5 entry fee, must be 21
- Holly Jolly Drag Show: 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Drillers, $5 entry fee, must be 21
