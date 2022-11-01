Chickasha will celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of Chickasha’s Downtown Park this Saturday.
The Chickasha Community Foundation has announced the details of the grand opening, which will include an official lighting of the Chickasha Leg Lamp, remarks from officials and performances.
The Rock Island Candy Truck, Popsworth and The Urb food trucks will be on site.
Entertainment will begin at about 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Pat Brooks, Tim Elliot and Lt. Governor Pinnell will deliver remarks. At 6:45, the Chickasha Community Theatre will perform songs and dances from their upcoming production of A Christmas Story the Musical. At 7 p.m., an official Lighting of the Leg Lamp will take place. Shortly after, at 7:10 p.m., the Imaginaries will give a concert.
