Chickasha residents can profit from their spring-cleaning next month.
The Chickasha City Council approved the dates for annual city-wide garage sale.
The permit requirement and fees are waived during the annual event, which will take place May 11, 12 and 13.
The city-wide garage sale is held at the same time as the Chickasha Antique Auto Club’s Spring Swap meet.
The Spring Swap Meet will take place at the Grady County Fairgrounds. An area map of the swap meet and additional details are available at chickashaautoswapmeet.com.
