Four Chickasha residents and a church that is over a century old will open their doors for the Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 3.
This year, tour stops include homes of Kenny and Sherron Powell (117 Maple Lane) Shelby and Jennifer Hurst (2846 County Club Dr.), Bobby and Layla Barger (928 S. 8th St.), Lance and Stephanie Snyder (414 Fieldcrest Dr.). The itinerary will also include the First Presbyterian Church (428 S. 6th St).
The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $15 each. All proceeds benefit the Resurrection House in Chickasha.
Prior to the event, the Express-Star will feature a submitted photo and article about each stop on the Christmas Tour of Homes.
Tickets may be purchased from: Carolyn Kay's Flowers, Casbah Hair Salon, Creme De La Creme, First National Bank, Hairy's Salon, Jay's Jewelry, Kendall's Flowers, Liberty National Bank, Mosley Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.