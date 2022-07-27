The Chickasha Rotary Club made a donation to the Festival of Light at last week’s meeting.
The Festival of Light Executive Director accepted a check from Ed Stanton, former Rotary President. In addition to monetary donations, the Rotary Club is also planning on volunteering at the event this Holiday Season.
Since this is the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light, plans are underway to expand the Award Winning Holiday Light Display to North of the dam. With that expansion comes added infrastructure needs and the FOL is donating funds to the City to pay for those costs, so donations like this from the Rotary Club are so important.
In addition, more lights will be added in the new area and more family friendly programming will be scheduled as well. The Festival of Light operates strictly from donations and sponsorships. If you would like to sponsor or donate, contact Billy Elkins at 405-224-0787.
