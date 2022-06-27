The Chickasha Rodeo Parade galloped down Chickasha Ave. and back around Kansas Ave. on June 25. The Chickasha Rodeo took place June 25-26 at the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha.
Chickasha Rodeo Parade rides through town
- Jessica Lane
