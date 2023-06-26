The Chickasha Rodeo Parade saddled up and rode down Chickasha Ave. on June 24. The Chickasha Rodeo was set to begin on June 23 at the Grady County Fairgrounds. However, heavy rainfall on Friday flooded the outdoor arena. The Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon performances took place as scheduled.
Chickasha Rodeo Parade clip-clops down Chickasha Ave.
- Photos by Jessica Lane
