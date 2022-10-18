Nine residents spoke before Chickasha City Council on Monday night to express their concern about a surge of criminal activity in their neighborhood.
These residents all reside between Missouri and Minnesota Ave. and 6th and 9th St.
They shared similar stories of increased burglaries, petty theft, drug use and other concerning behaviors. Residents said they found drug paraphernalia in the neighborhood. A few said they were afraid to leave their homes unattended, even to go to work.
Some said they were selling their home or considering it.
Marsha Strunk said she counted 44 people going in and out of one house in a 24 hour period. Most visitors only stayed a few minutes. Strunk has been so disturbed by the uptick in crime that she has decided to sell her home.
“I’m not happy about it but I’m not going to live where I’m scared,” she said.
Others have resorted to expensive security systems and firearms. One woman said she was constantly checking her security system on her phone while at work.
Lisa McPherson said she invited people from the neighborhood to discuss the increase in criminal activity. She was surprised when about 25 people showed up to the meeting.
Many residents asked the council to make their neighborhood safer by hiring more police officers and improving lighting in dark areas. Several residents expressed interest in starting a neighborhood watch group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.