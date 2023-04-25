Beverly McAdams, a Chickasha resident and Oklahoma TOPS member, who lost 130 pounds to reach her weight goal, was recognized at the Oklahoma TOPS State Recognition Days Saturday near Shawnee.
Each year TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, recognizes men and women who have lost the most weight to reach their goal. McAdams, whose 130 pound weight loss was the most of any female TOPS member in the state, was crowned Oklahoma’s TOPS “Queen” of 2022.
McAdams says she was inspired by those in her TOPS chapter who had reached their goal and were maintaining their weight loss. “I thought ‘if they can do it, why can’t I?’ So I would keep trying,” says McAdams. Another Chickasha resident, Dorothy Burks, was recognized for losing 16 pounds, the most of any female in her division.
TOPS, the only nonprofit weight-loss support group of its kind, promotes a healthy lifestyle through healthy eating, weight management, exercise, and emotional support. Oklahoma TOPS members lost 3,902 pounds in 2022.
Visitors are welcome to attend a TOPS meeting, and the first meeting at any chapter is free. The Chickasha TOPS chapter meets weekly on Mondays at 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 202 S. 6th St. If you are interested in learning more about TOPS, contact Donny Manning at (806) 681-2777 or visit www.tops.org to find a chapter near you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.