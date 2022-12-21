Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&