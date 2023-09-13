Something pink, fuzzy and just a little bit grumpy has been spotted in Downtown Chickasha.
Blake Lack, 12, has stepped into the iconic bunny pajamas from “A Christmas Story” and taken on the role of “Chickasha Ralphie.” Last Friday, he could be spotted grumbling along at the Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk.
In addition to a full bunny suit, Blake wears a deadpan expression of Christmas annoyance. Chickasha Ralphie lives in the moment of “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie’s mother forces him to try on the pink bunny pajamas, a gift from well-meaning Aunt Clara.
Unlike his character, the Chickasha Middle School student has accepted the role with enthusiasm. The pajamas were originally given to his mother, Amanda Lack, when she became the Downtown Park Manager and Chickasha Leg Lamp Ambassador.
Initially, Amanda wore the bunny suit and tried to emulate the sad Ralphie face. However, she felt that her son better fit the form. When she asked if he wanted to pose for some promotional pictures, he agreed immediately, Amanda said.
Photographer Johnny Trammel took photos of Chickasha Ralphie at various locations downtown. Naturally, he posed with the Chickasha Leg Lamp, a 50-foot-tall recreation of the famous prop from “A Christmas Story.”
Blake said he gets into character by thinking about how Ralphie felt as well as his own experiences. The outside temperatures at the art walk and the photoshoot were over 100°F, which demonstrates the young actor’s dedication.
Amanda said the movie is special to their family. Blake’s father, who died four years ago, would watch the movie continuously.
“It’s kind of full circle,” Amanda said.
Friday may not be the last time Chickasha Ralphie makes his grumpy appearance. He could be spotted at the next Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk or during the holidays.
