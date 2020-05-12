Chickasha Public Schools will be addressing a projected shortfall for the next school year.
Superintendent Rick Croslin announced at Monday's board meeting — held via videoconference — that the school district is projecting an estimated shortfall of $2 million for the 2020-21 school year. Croslin said that the district intends to release a plan to address the shortfall, and the goal is to avoid job losses and cut programs.
"Over the course of the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out our plan," Croslin said. "It is our goal that no one will be without a job and no program will be cut."
