The wade is over, the Chickasha Public Pool opens tomorrow.
The pool’s opening was delayed this summer due to repairs.
The pool is open to the public between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Aug. 31 in Shannon Springs Park.
Admission is $5 for non-YMCA members. A hand stamp or similar procedure will allow people to leave the pool and return the same day without being charged again. YMCA members will have free access to the pool during recreational swim time. Moreover, the YMCA may use the pool for swimming lessons and other actinides outside of recreational swim time, according to the YMCA’s contract with the City of Chickasha.
