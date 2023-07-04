The Chickasha Public Pool will get a deep dive evaluation, starting this summer.
The pool is about 40 years old. The City of Chickasha is considering an evaluation due to the mounting expense and time it takes to open the pool every summer.
On Monday, the Chickasha City Council approved an evaluation of the pool. Paddock Enterprises has been authorized to take on the $9,500 project.
In addition to evaluating the state of the current pool, Paddock Enterprises will provide an itemized review that addresses the pool’s problems, repairs, upkeep and current condition.
The evaluation will also include an estimated cost of renovating the existing pool along with the estimated cost of a new pool, according to city documents.
Inspections are expected to begin while the pool is in operation this summer. Some evaluations, such as pipe testing, well be performed after the 2023 swim season has ended, city documents state.
