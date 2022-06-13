Chickasha residents may need to wait a little longer for a dip in the public pool.
A broken part delayed the original June 1 opening date, according to the Chickasha YMCA.
The City of Chickasha is working on the issue, and the YMCA will announce the new opening date on their Facebook.
The Chickasha YMCA said the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma has accommodated their swimming lessons in the meantime.
The Chickasha Public Pool is located on the southwest side of Shannon Springs Park.
