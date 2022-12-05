The Chickasha Public Library invites the community to meet Ms. Drew Cooper, the new youth services librarian.
A meet and greet will be held between 4 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Chickasha Public Library. The event is come and go.
“She’s excited to be here and I’m excited to have her here. Ms. Drew has lots of fantastic ideas for the youth of our community,” Lillie Huckaby, library director, said in a monthly newsletter.
Cooper has experience as a youth services librarian in South Carolina. Huckaby said Cooper is eager to build relationships with the youth of Grady County.
Cooper has planned several events for December:
Dec. 7: Storytime (Winter) at 10 a.m.
Dec. 14: Storytime (Hibernation) at 10 a.m.
Dec. 19: Holiday STEM Program: Edible Holiday Science Experiments at 1 p.m.
Dec. 20: Holiday Crafting Corner: Making Gifts at 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: Storytime (Holiday) at 10 a.m.
Dec. 21: Holiday Youth Yoga Class and Craft at 1 p.m.
Dec: 22: Holiday Canvas Paint Class at 1 p.m.
