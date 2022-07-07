The Chickasha Public Library is excited to host the Let’s Talk About It (LTAI) book club. This program is a five-part, scholar-led reading and discussion series based on a set theme and is designed for adults. The 2022 theme is “Civil Rights and Equality: A Pulitzer Prize Centennial Series.”
From August to December, the group will meet once per month to discuss a theme-related book. The scholar will lead the program by introducing the book and providing background on the author, raising questions and facilitating the discussion. There will also be an opportunity for small group discussions.
The first LTAI book club meeting will be on Thursday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chickasha Public Library. Dr. Kalenda Eaton, a professor of African-American Studies at the University of Oklahoma, will lead a discussion on “The Known World,” written by Edward P. Jones.
Other featured books will include “Native Guard,” by Natasha Trethewey, with discussion led by Dr. Harbour Winn; “The Arc of Justice,” by Kevin Boyle, with discussion led by Dr. Lloyd Mussleman; “A Plague of Doves,” by Louise Erdrich, with discussion led by Dr. Nyla Khan; and “Behind the Beautiful Flowers,” by Katherine Boo, with discussion led by Dr. Ken Hada.
Registration is encouraged for this event as space is limited. Books can be checked out on the Oklahoma Virtual Library or in-person at the Chickasha Public Library.
The Chickasha Public Library and Friends of the Chickasha Public Library would like to thank the following funders for their support of the LTAI series: Oklahoma Humanities, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, Oklahoma City University, McCasland Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
