Are you looking for ways to save money, or do you have questions about credit, savings, or retirement? The Chickasha Public Library is here to help with our free Financial Literacy Mini-Clinic series. These classes will be held every Thursday in January from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Financial Literacy Mini-Clinic is a four-part series led by Leslie A. Sledge, a certified credit counselor and financial coach. This program will explore the principles of building a strong financial house, with an emphasis on mindful credit worthiness, debt elimination, saving, and saving for retirement.
There will also be an opportunity for individual questions and answers. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged. If you have any questions or would like to register for the Financial Literacy Mini-Clinic, contact the Library at 405-222-6075 or library@chickasha.org, or speak to library staff in person.
The Library also now provides access to Reference Solutions, self-described as “the leading source for business and residential data in the United States.” Reference Solutions can be utilized for job searching, researching businesses in the US and Canada, and collecting data about residential areas.
To access Reference Solutions from the Library’s website, go to the E-Resources page and click on “Reference Solutions” near the top of the page. After you enter your library card number and accept the terms and conditions, you will be able to browse and search for information about over 70 million businesses.
