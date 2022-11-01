The Chickasha Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man with a distinctive face tattoo.
On Oct. 31, officers were dispatched to the Chickasha Walmart on reports that a man and woman were shoplifting. A store associate attempted to make contact with the individuals. The man then pulled out a knife and began chasing the Walmart employee, according to an incident report from CPD.
The suspects then fled the store and left in a green, older minivan which was driven by a third person, the report said.
CPD has identified the male suspect as Justin Knight, who has a tattoo of an AK-47 rifle on his cheek. Knight is believed to be 6’1 and 140 lbs with short hair. He is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon and shoplifting. Knight is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
The female has not been identified at this time. CPD said she was last seen wearing dark purple capris and a gray shirt.
The department is asking anyone with information regarding the female’s identity, owner of the van or Knight’s location to call the Chickasha Police Department at 405-222-6050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.