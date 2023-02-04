Chickasha Police investigated a potential threat at Walmart on Saturday night.
According to a release from the Chickasha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Chickasha Walmart after they received a call about a threat to the store. The building was evacuated while officers investigated the scene, but no credible threat was found.
An update from Chickasha Police said officers are investigating an unrelated incident at the store. However, officers have determined there is no risk to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.