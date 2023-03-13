The Chickasha Police Department is alerting residents about a Facebook scam that hacks the victim’s account.
According to a post from the department’s own Facebook, the scammer sends a message from a “friend” asking for help regarding their phone and confirming their identity. Police advise residents should not click on the link shared in the message. Clicking on the link gives the scammer full access to the victim’s Facebook and continues the scam through the victim’s Facebook friends. The scammer then uses the accounts to post multiple items for sale with a Venmo account for payment, according to Chickasha Police.
Those who may have already fallen victim to these tactics are advised to follow Facebook’s guidelines for reporting their account as being hacked.
