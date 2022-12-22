The Chickasha Police Department recognized their two Employees of the Year on Wednesday.
Layce Graham, Chickasha Animal Control Supervisor was recognized as Civilian of the Year.
Sgt. Scott Ely was recognized as Officer of the Year.
Graham has been an animal control officer for eight and a half years. This is the third time she has been recognized as an employee of the year. The Chickasha Animal Shelter’s goal for the next year is to continue the spay and neuter program and increase adoption and foster rate. The shelter would like to bring more fosters and volunteers into the program as well.
Ely was promoted to Sergeant about a month ago. In addition to patrol, Ely works in recruiting, sex offender registration and maintaining the department’s social media.
Graham and Ely received a pin to wear on their uniforms. A plaque will be hung in the hallway at the Chickasha Police Department.
Every year, the Chickasha Police Department asks for nominations from their staff for one civilian employee and one commissioned employee, Assistant Police Chief Gobel Music, said.
