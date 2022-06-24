Chickasha’s PEO Chapter CR has focused on providing college scholarships for young women since 1993. To date Chapter CR has awarded $54,200 in scholarships to eighty-nine students to continue their studies at a certified college or university of their choice.
This month, the group continued this yearly effort with the awarding of five scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. Four young women received “Harriett L. Neill Scholarships” that are awarded to graduates from Grady County high schools. These scholarships honor the late Ms. Neill, who was a long-time Chapter CR member and mother of a current member. The recipients are Lydia Darce from Amber-Pocasset who will be attending USAO and majoring in Biology Education; Brooklyn Keck of Amber-Pocasset who will be going to OU and studying Human Health and Biology; from Bridge Creek, Marisa Jackson, who will be attending OSU and studying Bio Chemistry; and Brandi McCarley of Rush Springs who will focus on Business and Finance at Cameron University.
In addition to honoring high school graduates, the Chapter awards the “Waldorf-Beets” Scholarship to a student who is currenting enrolled at USAO. The scholarship is given in honor of the late Louise Waldorf and Margaret Beets, two former Chapter CR members. This year’s recipient, Rylee Trent, who is majoring in Theater Arts, becomes the thirteenth Waldorf-Beets Scholarship recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.