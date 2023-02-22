A Chickasha pastor has been charged with three counts of lewd or indecent acts with two minors under the age of 12, according to the Grady County District Attorney.
Matthew Reiber, 38, was accused of inappropriately touching two girls, according to a report from the Chickasha Police Department.
Reiber was arrested and transported to the Grady County Jail. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.
Reiber is not allowed to have contact with minor children who are not his own, said District Attorney Jason Hicks.
Reiber is listed as the senior pastor for New Life Christian Church of Chickasha, according to their website. Calls to the church were not returned as of press time.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. on March 1.
