The Chickasha school district recently adjusted its learning schedule for a couple of its learning options.
CPS has scheduled its traditional learning option and in-person portion of the blended option for Aug. 20. The school board approved moving the start date of its virtual option and online portion of its blended option during Monday's meeting.
The virtual option and online portion of the school district's blended option will begin Aug. 27, a week after traditional learning begins. The school district posted on its Facebook page that the moving of the start date is because of a “surge” in enrollment in the two options.
According to the district, the new start date is meant to give teachers more time to prepare.
Chickasha is just one school district that has come up with a plan to hold school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
