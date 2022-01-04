It was a very Purple, and Gold Merry Christmas at Chickasha Middle School this week as we helped brighten this holiday season for our students.
We asked for donations from our amazing Chickasha community to make sure every student got a gift this year. As you know, not all of our students were able to receive Christmas gifts this year, unless we as a community stepped up.
Our goal was to spread some Chick PRIDE and give all students a Chickasha Middle School Custom Ball Cap.The Caps were printed locally by Sarah White. We would not have been able to reach our goal without the donations from several businesses and individuals.
Also, Ross Feed and Seed donated all the gift bags needed. This is Ross feed and Seed, and Lopez & Sons Roofing's second year to be a part of CMS Christmas Gift Donations for our students.
Monetary donations helped purchase all of the Custom ball caps for our students at CMS. These monetary donations are from: Sander Welch& Wallis, Shelter Insurance Gerron Smith, JC Petroleum, The First National Bank, Community Bank of Oklahoma, Liberty Drug, Mollett-Hunter Insurance, Express Tire, Angie & Doug Lewis, CMSWillowbrook.Inc, John Holt Auto Group, Steagall Oil Company, and Bryans Car Corner, Inc.
We could not have done this without your generous donations. So from the bottom of our Purple and Gold Hearts, “Thank You and GO CHICKS!!!.”
We hope to continue this tradition for our students, through building a positive relationship with all our donors. If you are interested in donating next year contact me at any time to ask questions about this program at mcrow@chickasha.k12.ok.us or 405-222-653, Ext: 5016.
