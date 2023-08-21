Teamwork is the secret sauce of Junior Social Worker’s Spaghetti Day.
Tobi Merit, Publicist and Community Outreach Chair, said the Junior Social Workers (JSW) along with volunteers from the Life Skills Institute (LSI) and the Quality Academy all pitch in to make the big day happen.
LSI bring a truck and trailer to help move multiple cookers and all the things needed to serve thousands of spaghetti dinners to hungry residents. JSW members and the volunteers aim to give “Service with a Smile,” which is the Spaghetti Day theme in 2023.
This year, Spaghetti Day will take place on Oct. 6 in the North Building at the Grady County Fairgrounds. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be served 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult in advance or $12 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from any JSW member.
JSW really gets the ball rolling in August. They hold their biggest meeting of the year and walk away with a stack of Spaghetti Day tickets to sell. Members will focus on ticket pre-sales up until the event.
There are options for dine-in, delivery and carryout. Attendees may also participate in a Spaghetti Day Raffle.
The JSW Spaghetti Day serves not only pasta and homemade desserts, but also provides charity donations to the Chickasha community. The raffle raises funds for scholarships for local students. Those who wish to receive Spaghetti Day funds go through an application process.
This has led to some tough decisions, especially during the pandemic. Merit said JSW considered canceling Spaghetti Day in 2020 but powered through since the community needed help more than ever that year
Merit said last year was a return to normalcy, with more patrons visiting in the dining room. This social aspect is a crucial ingredient of Spaghetti Day. Merit said she enjoys seeing the people who return every year as well as new faces. Spaghetti Day also recruits a lot of new JSW members because patrons want to be a part of the event.
There is a lot of value in JSW memberships being a ten year commitment, Merit said. Previous members pass down a wealth of experience. Past Spaghetti Day Chairs, Co-Chairs and others share their knowledge and lessons learned with the incoming committee. Reports from previous years can be helpful in knowing how much spaghetti to make, regular ticket customers and the commitment of each role on the Spaghetti Day committee. The Spaghetti Day Chair is “the Wonder Woman of the group,” Merit said. Potential candidates are given as much information as possible about the role and its time constraints.
This year’s Spaghetti Day Chair is Kallee Dunn. The Spaghetti Day Co-Chair is Amanda Flowers.
