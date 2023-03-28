The Chickasha Festival of Light has once again been named the Best Festival in Chickasaw Country in 2023.
The Festival of Light also picked up the title in 2021 and 2022 during the Chickasaw Country’s annual contest. Nominations are collected at the beginning the year and narrowed down to the top 17 categories. The public then votes to determine the winners, who are announced in March.
The Festival of Light received 36% of the votes, winning over the Chickasaw Annual Festival in Tishomingo (23%), the Artesian Arts Festival in Sulphur (16%), Okie Noodling Festival in Paul’s Valley (15%) and the National Sand Bass Festival in Madill (9%).
The Chickasha Festival of Light opens every year between late November and Dec. 31 in Shannon Springs Park. In addition to numerous light displays, the festival has added other attractions such as carnival rides, food trucks and an ice-skating rink. Visitors can also take a shuttle bus from downtown Chickasha directly to Shannon Springs Park.
The Chickasha Festival of Light was one of five attractions in Chickasha that were nominated for Best of Chickasaw Country in 2023. Other nominees included Jake’s Rib (Best BBQ), Legends Pub House and Venue (Best Performance Venue), the Rock Island Ride (Best Run or Ride) and Shakespeare Wine Company (Best Winery/Brewery).
For a full list of Best of Chickasaw Country nominees and winners, visit: https://chickasawcountry.com/best-of-chickasaw-country-2023.
