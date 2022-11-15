The Chickasha Festival of Light will celebrate 30 years of making the holidays bright with new attractions and old favorites.
One of those new attractions is a Frozen Forest on the north side of Shannon Springs Park. About 500,000 new cyan blue lights have been added to create the experience of walking through an icy forest, Logan Lassley, Festival of Light Director, said.
The Festival of Light is also bringing back camel rides and the Live Nativity Scene.
December at the Depot, which debuted in 2021, will return this year at the new Chickasha Downtown Park. December at the Depot will provide a shuttle to and from the Festival of Light. A Red Rider BB Gun Exhibit will be on display alongside the new Chickasha Leg Lamp, which was lit for the first time on Nov. 5.
On Saturday, at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19, an official lighting ceremony will take place at Shannon Springs Park. The Blanchard and Chickasha High School Choirs will perform and the original Festival of Light volunteers will be recognized. At dusk, the park will light up for the first time of the season.
The 2022 Chickasha Festival of Light continue through Dec. 31. The festival hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Typically, the festival is open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Admission to the festival and parking are free.
The twinkling lights will also give ambience to the festival’s other attractions including ice-skating, carnival and carriage rides and food trucks.
The Festival of Light brings about 200,000 visitors from all over the U.S. according to a press release from the Festival of Light.
For updates on closures, parking, attraction pricing and vendors, download the Festival of Light app or visit the Festival of Light Facebook page or visit https://chickashafestivaloflight.org.
