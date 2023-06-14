Chickasha EDC wins two Tourism Awards

The Chickasha Economic Development Council was recognized recently at the Redbud Awards for their tourism initiatives in 2022. The EDC was nominated for five awards: Outstanding Event for Festival of Light, Best website on a small budget for Visit Chickasha, Best Partnership for Oh18 & Visit Chickasha, Outstanding Media Coverage for the Leg Lamp and Outstanding New Attraction for the Leg Lamp.
The Redbud Awards Ceremony is an event hosted by the Oklahoma Travel and Tourism Association recognizing Oklahoma tourism attractions, destination marketing organizations and journalist for their outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism which is the state’s third largest industry.
The Chickasha EDC won the Merit Award for Outstanding New Attraction for the Leg Lamp and won the Redbud Award for Outstanding Media Coverage during the November 5th Grand Opening celebration when TV stations from all over the state and newspapers from all over the Country featured stories about the Chickasha Leg Lamp.
The EDC also won Redbud awards back in 2021 for their video “Hometown Christmas” and the inflatable Leg Lamp.
Attending the Awards were board members and staff of the Chickasha Economic Development Council, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, the Chickasha Community Foundation, the City of Chickasha as well as several local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.