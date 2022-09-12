The “Coming Soon” sign at the Dollar General on Kansas Ave. is coming down.
The store, located at 301 W. Kansas Ave., was badly damaged by a fire last year.
This is the second Dollar General location in Chickasha. The other Dollar General is located at 527 W. Grand Ave.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Dollar General sells a variety of goods including cleaning supplies, food, paper products, home decor, clothing, over the counter medicines and more.
A release from Dollar General said the new store is expected to employ six to 10 people. For more information visit: https://careers.dollargeneral.com.
To celebrate the store’s opening, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to nearby elementary schools. Moreover, schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15 mile radius may apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grants, according to a news release. For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
