Chickasha Community Foundation hosts Downtown Park groundbreaking

The Chickasha Community Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the New Downtown Park Thursday morning. Phase 1 of the new park will include remodeling of the Freight Building into public restrooms, creating the USAO Arts Plaza and erecting a 40 tall Leg Lamp on top of a 10 foot box similar to the inflatable one used the past two holiday seasons. “Most people laughed at me when I first suggested the Leg Lamp, but I just kept pushing the idea and now we are taking the major step of breaking ground,” remarked Tim Elliott the visionary business leader and CEO of Standley Systems.
The inflatable Leg Lamp was first put up in December of 2020 in tribute to local resident Noland James who claimed to have invented to prop that was used in the movie “A Christmas Story.” The story of Chickasha having a 40 foot inflatable leg lamp went viral and was featured in stories in “The London Daily Mail” and also in TV News outlets all across the Country as well as Tokyo Japan. The Chickasha Leg Lamp received so much attention it received two tourism awards from the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association for Outstanding Media Attraction and Outstanding New Attraction.
Pat Brooks, the President of the Chickasha Community Foundation commented, “This groundbreaking wouldn’t be possible without such strong community support. We have raised the necessary funds to complete Phase 1 of the Park and hope it have it completed by this upcoming holiday season.” All funds for Phase 1 have been raised by private donations. Major Donors include: Bank of Commerce, Tim and Melissa Elliott, Chickasha Economic Development Council, First National Bank, Toye and Tim Reynolds, Jimmy Johnson, Jay’s Jewelry, Virginia Ramsey, MidFirst Bank, Liberty National Bank, Phillip and Kay Wint, Judy Jernigan, Rockey Talley, Chickasha Inc., Standley Systems, Pat and Paula Brooks, Charles Allen Ford, Steve and Abby LaForge, CMS Willowbrook, Diana and Larry Brown, DeHart Air Conditioning, Pollution Control Corp, Jack Donnellan, Jay and Janie Epperson, the Ann O’Bar trust and the Chickasha Community Foundation.
Since the entire Park project will be built with private funds and grants, fundraising will continue in order to complete the next phases that could include amenities such as an amphitheater, jogging and walking trails, more tributes to people with local ties, food truck court, a children’s play area and other items based upon citizens input.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.