The Chickasha Community Alliance will be conducting a point-in-time (PIT) count to determine the needs of residents experiencing homelessness.
The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Michigan Ave. Baptist Church. Transportation will be provided from the Chickasha Soup Kitchen to the church between noon and 1 p.m.
In addition to the count, this event is a resource fair to those who are homeless in Chickasha, Lt. Crystal McFarland of the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties, said.
The Grady County Health Department will be on site to administer free covid tests and vaccines. Attendees may also learn how to access resources such as food stamps. The Michigan Ave. Baptist Church will also open their clothes closet.
The PIT count, under the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, will help determine what federal funding Chickasha may qualify for to address homelessness in the city. This could include rental assistance to prevent evictions or opening community centers, McFarland said.
The PIT count also helps uncover needs within the community. The last time a PIT count was conducted, the Chickasha Community Alliance learned their was a need for transportation, McFarland said.
This is a separate count from the PIT count that Heidi Helping the Homeless will be conducting on the same day. However, both data will be submitted to and reviewed by the state.
