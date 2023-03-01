The Chickasha Chamber recently announced the return of community favorite Restaurant Bingo during the Chamber’s “Chickasha Clover Days.”
Restaurant Bingo was created in 2020 by the Chickasha Chamber and Chickasha Economic Development Council in an effort to support local restaurants during the COVID-19 Pandemic. After three years the Chickasha Chamber has decided to bring back the community favorite during their St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Clover Days. Clover Days is a two-part event spanning three weeks. Starting with the Leprechaun Luck Restaurant Bingo and ending with the St. Patrick's Day Streetery Party.
Starting March 1st, bingo cards with local restaurants listed on them will be available through the Chamber social media, website and local participating businesses (while supplies last). Residents can print cards off and then play an edited version of traditional Bingo by buying from local participating restaurants. By patronizing one of the participating restaurants, players can mark that space on the card, keeping their receipts as proof of purchase.
Once the card has at least five squares marked off (in any order), players can mail their completed cards and receipts to the Chamber/EDC office: 221 W. Chickasha Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018. They can also email, use social media or upload to the Chamber’s Clover Days website to show they have completed Bingo. More details will be available on social media. Players have the chance to win up to $250 in local gift cards. The Chamber will draw live on Facebook and at the St. Patrick’s Day Streetery Party on March 17th at 7:00 PM.
The Chamber is teaming up with several local businesses; Brandi’s Bar & Grill, Flower Shop Winery & Pizzeria and Canadian River Brewing Co. for a St. Patrick’s Day Streetery Party from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on March 17th. Enjoy live music, drinks and food within the establishments and then come outside for the Leprechaun Luck drawing and “Best in Green” Costume Contest starting at 7:00 PM. “Best in Green” Costume Contest registration begins at 6:00 PM in front of Canadian River Brewery Co.
The Chickasha Chamber has partnered with Wing T's to create this 'Lucky to Live in Chickasha' shirt exclusive to Chickasha Clover Days. T-shirts are on pre-order now until March 6th. You can order t-shirts on the Wing T’s website at https://shopwingts.com/product/chickasha-chamber-of-commercer-st-patricks-day/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.